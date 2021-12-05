Group in Town of Lockport speaks out against proposed solar farm

Residents oppose the Niagara County project and say their voices have not been heard throughout the process.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — You may have seen several no solar farm signs throughout Niagara County for over a year now. Those signs are referencing a big solar farm project in the county that is scheduled to be brought before the planning board next week.

A group of people in the Lockport area spoke out Wednesday night against a proposed solar power plant.

Residents oppose the project and say their voices have not been heard throughout the process.

There is a meeting on Tuesday, May 18 addressing the issue, which the group Protect Our Rural Communities plans to attend, in an attempt to persuade the Lockport planning committee to vote "no."