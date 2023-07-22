Groundbreaking held for Lockport skate park

Jacob Minnick had just finished his freshman year of college when he passed away unexpectedly in June 2021 at the age of 18.

The Lockport High grad was a swimming and diving standout. Minnick spent his summers lifeguarding at the pool right next to Lockport's RailYard Skate Park. His mom wanted to make sure something positive happened with the scholarship money he was awarded through GEICO, so she asked for it to be donated to the skate park, where Minnick spent many hours as a teen.