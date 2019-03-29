BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looks like Groove Lounge & Cafe on Broadway can open for business this weekend.

Friday, State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward revoked Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood's order to close down the lounge after a fatal shooting outside the club last Sunday. This is according to the business' attorney Steve Cohen.

Ward said there was no connection between the murder and the business and that there is no basis for an emergency closure. The justice told the city that if they find evidence of a connection, to bring it to him.

The City of Buffalo released the following statement in response to the justice's ruling:

The Court simply found that a hearing should be had to determine if the Groove is a threat to public safety, before it could be shut down. The City will therefore have that hearing expeditiously.

- Mike DeGeorge, City of Buffalo Spokesperson

Groove Lounge was ordered to close in July 2018 following a shooting involving an off-duty officer.

After that July shooting, 2 On Your Side sought more information from police, who said there were 25 calls for police to Groove Lounge since the beginning of 2018, at that time. There was also a deadly shooting outside the nightclub in March of 2017.

