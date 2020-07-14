Gronkowski brothers bring obstacle race event back to New Era Field

The Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz is set to return to Orchard Park in October as part of seven-stop nationwide tour.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Williamsville native and NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his brothers will bring back a popular event to New Era Field this fall.

The Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz is set to return to the stadium on October 10. The event features three levels of obstacles, each increasing in difficulty and intermixed throughout the course. It's open to athletes of any level and children as young as seven years old. You can take part as an individual or part of a team.

The brothers Gronk, along with Gronk Nation and Monster Energy say they are committed to a safe, clean and socially distanced experience. Organizers will work with local officials to make sure all local and state health regulations are met.

"I am pumped for Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz to start back up again. There's nothing better than being able to compete with my brothers while participating in an obstacle course race with people of all fitness levels and ages inside amazing stadiums," said Rob Gronkowski. "There is such a motivating, competitive, and fun atmosphere at every race. We're a family out there pushing each other to the finish line."