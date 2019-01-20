BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers made that rush to the grocery stores earlier Saturday and even over the past couple of days to make sure they had enough supplies, like milk and bread on hand to feed the family during this snow event.

Wegmans says they learn from these storms and try to pre-plan with extra shipments of food before a storm hits. They're aware that delivery truck-loads could be held up if the there are roads or highways closed.

"We have a business continuation team who really looks at things like these major events...whether a weather event or what - not. So we've been planning for this and really making sure that we have enough loads from the warehouse coming and throughout the week so that we have enough product for all of our customers when they need it," said Michele Megaffy, Wegmans Buffalo Region spokesperson.

Mehaffy added people also seem to stock up on extra beer during storms.