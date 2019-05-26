BUFFALO, N.Y. — A warning for anyone grilling this weekend: make sure to take all precautions to avoid a fire.

The U.S. Fire Administration says more than half of fires begin on patios, porches, and balconies.

May, June and July are the months with the most grill fires. A quarter of them start because the grill wasn't cleaned.

Before starting to grill, clean your equipment, separate the grill from anything flammable, and never leave it unattended.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

14 common grilling mistakes and how to avoid them

More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

New smoke alarm law takes effect on April 1