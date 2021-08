The Griffon Gastropub plans to make its own craft beer to sell at its four area restaurants.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Griffon Gastropub plans to make its own craft beer to sell at its four area restaurants.

Griffon co-founders Edward Webster and Kenneth Scibetta have proposed renovating the 6,000-square-foot former Mellonoi’s Market at 200 Lockport Road in the Village of Youngstown into a craft brewery and restaurant. The cost is expected to be nearly $1 million.