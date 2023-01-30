Grieving Families Act in NYS

The governor has until midnight to take action on the Grieving Families Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't appear ready to sign the Grieving Families Act by midnight.

She made strong and pointed comments in an op-ed in the Daily News.

The Grieving Families Act changes New York's wrongful death statute.

Buffalo defense attorney Terrence Connors represents several family members of the victims of the Tops mass shooting last May.

"We had a wrongful death statute that was passed in 1847, that's before the Civil War. It's never been updated and it's antiquated. It's unlike any of the other wrongful death statutes in the United States."

Opponents cite skyrocketing insurance premiums.

Hochul wrote, "We must fully understand the impacts of potential changes on small businesses, families, doctors and nurses, struggling hospitals in underserved communities, and the overall economy to ensure that undesired consequences don't overshadow the good we can do for grieving families.”

Connors said, "the current statute that is in place says that you only recover what the financial loss is when a loved one is killed by someone else's negligence."

Families of those who died in the TOPS mass shooting on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo want to see this law passed.

Mark Talley, son of victim Geraldine Talley told Two On Your Side, "I already have a pessimistic view of those with political power." He added "even Gov. Hochul herself said once it's on her desk she will sign it, only now to say she thinks it needs some amendments," because of how it might hurt small business owners and those dealing with medical malpractice.