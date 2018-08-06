BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The Farmers' Market at Grider opened for its tenth season Friday. The market, located at 351 Grider Street across from ECMC, helps to provide access to fresh and healthy food in the city of Buffalo.

The market is now open every Friday through August 31st from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Most vendors accept EBT/SNAP benefits, and the market will be offering youth outreach programs, food demonstrations, and gardening classes free of charge.

If you are a local farmer, food producer or vendor interested in participating in the market, you can contact ECMC's director of community relations, Kelly Showard, at (716) 898-4737.

