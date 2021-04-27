Greenlight Networks allowing some Buffalo residents to pre-order high speed internet

The company is focusing on Buffalo's West Side so far and is already partnering with nonprofits to provide complimentary service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From our reporting on the broadband issues in the City of Buffalo, changes are on the way to expand broadband coverage.

One of the companies that is expanding in Buffalo gave an update Tuesday on what they are doing and when people can start using the new services.

Greenlight Networks says that crews have been working for the first part of the year installing equipment to start connecting homes to their high speed service. The company is focusing on Buffalo's West Side so far and is already partnering with nonprofits to provide complimentary service.

“While our field techs and engineers were designing the network over the past several months, we met with community leaders and elected officials to learn more about the region. The message we kept hearing was how important it was for the community to benefit from Greenlight’s expansion to the region,” said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight Networks.

“At a time when internet is acknowledged as essential, we want to support community organizations that impact the neighborhoods they serve. We reached out to several organizations in the area, and partnering with 716 Ministries was a perfect fit as it provides an opportunity for Greenlight to support 716 Ministries in furthering its mission to train, build and serve the communities of Western New York.”

Greenlight said they expect to start connecting residents in the coming weeks and could have as many as 10,000 subscribers by the end of the year.

“Providing access to high-speed internet will result in expanded opportunities to so many who currently live in underserved areas," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "This will help end the digital divide that has left far too many people behind. We have heard over the past few years what the needs are and what people desire when it comes to improving internet access. This unique community collaboration will help address concerns related to numerous virtual programs, including remote learning, work-from-home opportunities and tele-health services.”