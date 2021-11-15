Greenhouse proposed for Terrace at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Delaware Park already shares some design similarities with New York’s Central Park as both were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. But a plan is in the works for something else that will draw comparisons to Tavern on the Green early next year.
Plans are underway to add a greenhouse to the Terrace at Delaware Park, originally designed as the Delaware Park Boat House and, later, the Marcy Casino.
The facility reopened to the public for dinners, cocktail parties and private parties in 2017, with restaurateur Rocco Termini joining co-owners Michael Shatzel and Jason Davidson in 2018.