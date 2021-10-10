Greener Mile Market featuring cannabis products held in Angola

The organizer told 2 On Your Side cannabis products were not purchased but given as gifts in exchange for a donation or other purchase, such as a sticker or pipe.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — It was one of the first events of its kind in Western New York: the Greener Mile Market was held Sunday in Angola.

The event featured various products from 81 vendors. The organizer told 2 On Your Side cannabis products were not purchased but given as gifts in exchange for a donation or for purchasing other items, like a sticker or pipe.

"Right now it's to educate everybody and to get everybody to know what is really going on. Now that it's legal, things are a lot different now," Greener Mile Market organizer Lee Signs said.

Vendors like Crystal sold sweatshirts with marijuana logos and sayings like 'High Life." Attendees had to purchase tickets ahead of time, several hundred people took part.

"I just think it's wonderful that we're moving in this direction and taking it in a positive way, instead of all the stigma and negativity. We need to change that and show what it's really about," Crystal said.

The Evans Police Department told 2 On Your Side there were zero complaints and zero problems reported.