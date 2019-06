BUFFALO, N.Y. —

The second day of Greek Fest is Saturday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Utica Street and Delaware Avenue.

The annual cultural festival features food, dancing, and continuous music performances. Tours of the church are also available.

Admission to Greek Fest is $3. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

Greek Fest runs Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. The last day of Greek Fest is Sunday, June, 2nd, and it goes from noon until 9 p.m.