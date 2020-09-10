Greater Niagara Fishing Expo date pushed back

The Expo was originally scheduled for January 15-17, but has been pushed back until February

On Friday the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo announced that it would be pushing back its start date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which takes place annually at The Conference and Event Center, Niagara Falls, was originally scheduled for the middle of January. But because of COVID-19 concerns, the date has been pushed back to February 19-21.However, organizers say those dates could still be altered based on any changes to the state's guidance and protocols.

“We are meeting daily and actively monitoring COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations in hopes of putting on a safe show for everyone,” said Melissa Gearhart, Director of Sales for the Conference Center and Show Manager for the Expo. “Our fingers are crossed that we’ll have enough time to put together the Expo and hit the pre-2021 Fishing Season window. Our goal is to present one of the best fishing shows in the Great Lakes as we all need something positive to look forward to given the challenges that we all endured in 2020.”

The rescheduled date will also include the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association's Salmon School. For more information on that event, click here.