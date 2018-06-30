You can now enjoy more of the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk, thanks to an extension of the waterfront trail.

City leaders officially opened the extension from 8th Street to Clifton Avenue Friday.

Jamestown Mayor Sam Teresi said unlike the downtown sections, this part of the Riverwalk is meant to take you into nature.

"This part by design we're just keeping in its beautiful, pristine natural state because you can see every species of plant and wildlife that you can find down through here," Teresi said.

He added the idea for the path is something that has been worked on for more than 40 years in the city.

