BUFFALO, NY - More than 100 vintage car owners will take off from the Pierce-Arrow Museum Saturday morning in hopes of winning $150,000.

It's part of the Great Race, from Buffalo all the way to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Only vintage cars made before 1972 are allowed to run.

Although this maybe the first time Buffalo will host the start of the race, the Queen City has very strong ties to the original great race.

The car that won back in 1908 was built at the old Thomas flyer factory on Niagara street.

The 23-hundred mile trip is expected to take about nine days.

You can check out the Great Race route on greatrace.com.

