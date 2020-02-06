Great Pumpkin Farm hosting Great Fair Food Festival in June

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is hosting the "Great Fair Food Festival" every weekend through the month of June.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many summer fairs and festivals have been either canceled or postponed, but a new event is making sure Western New Yorkers don't miss out on their favorite summer foods.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is hosting the "Great Fair Food Festival" every weekend through the month of June. Fair food fans can drive up, place their food order from the comfort of their cars, pay, and go. Admission is free, reservations are not required; however, make sure you bring cash because credit cards will not be accepted.

Some of the tasty treats include homemade fudge, taffy, fried dough, kettle corn, candy apples, cotton candy, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, sausage, corn dogs, and beverages from your favorite fair vendors.

“We know many of the vendors who support us during the Fall Festival also typically attend many other events during the summer, and with so many having been canceled, they’re hurting financially,” says Kelly Schultz, Great Pumpkin Farm owner. “This event is a great way to support these small businesses and give our guests a tasty reminder of summer fun.”

The Great Fair Food Festival starts June 5 and runs through June 21. The food festival will be held on each Friday, Saturday and Sunday rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Great Pumpkin Farm says all servers and vendors will be following COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and gloves.