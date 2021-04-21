Great Pumpkin Farm hosting Fair Food Festival this weekend

The Fair Food Festival will take place Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Great Pumpkin Farm, the Fair Food Festival is back by popular demand. The event will take place Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year fair food fans will be able to park their cars and order directly from the vendors. Customers will then be able to sit at socially distanced picnic tables or take the food home to enjoy.

Masks will be required for those in attendance except when eating at a table.

Admission is free, reservations are not required; however, make sure you bring cash because credit cards will not be accepted.

Some of the tasty treats include homemade fudge, taffy, fried dough, kettle corn, candy apples, cotton candy, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, sausage, corn dogs, and beverages from your favorite fair vendors.