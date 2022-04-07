Great Pumpkin Farm held its July carnival

Kids got the chance to enjoy free face painting and balloon animals. There were even juggling demonstrations.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Great Pumpkin Farm held a July Fourth carnival in Clarence Monday.

From Noon until 9 p.m. rides were open, games were available plus plenty of food vendors offered a bite to eat.

"It feels amazing, it's like that winter frost on us is finally over and now we can go out and have a fun time. yeah. it's officially summer," Miah Urban and Dustin Forsha said.

Also, the Great Pumpkin Farm carnival wrapped up with a spectacular firework show at dusk.