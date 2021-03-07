Great Pumpkin Farm celebrating Independence Day with 2-day carnival

The carnival will take place both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and feature rides, food vendors, live music, face painting and balloon art.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is holding a family-friendly two-day event this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

The 4th of July Carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm was originally intended to kick-off Friday evening and continue Saturday and Sunday; however, heavy rainfall forced organizers to cancel Friday's activities. Despite the soggy start to the weekend, the event was able to go on as planned Saturday morning.

The carnival will take place both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and feature rides, food vendors, live music, face painting and balloon art. There is an entry fee of $10 per person for those not riding rides, or $20 per person for a wristband to ride all rides. Children 2 years old and under get free admission.

There will also be a super cruise car show on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. And on Sunday, the Great Pumpkin Farm will put on a fireworks show at dusk.

Tickets can be purchased at the Great Pumpkin Farm box office. Cash or credit will be accepted.