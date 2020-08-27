Great Point Media ready for lights, action, development on West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has unanimously approved a series of tax breaks to spark the construction of a movie and TV production complex on Buffalo's West Side.
ECIDA directors on Wednesday afternoon approved $590,625 in sale and mortgage recording tax breaks to Great Point Opportunity Fund B QOZB LLC, an affiliate of Britain's Great Point Media, which will be developing at least two sound stages and production center at 1155 Niagara Street.
The tax breaks are only for the first phase of the project — a $16 million investment in the initial sound stage. A later phase will include a second sound stage and production offices. Combined the two phases represent a $50 million investment and the construction of a nearly 90,000-square-feet facility.