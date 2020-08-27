Great Point Media ready for lights, action, development on West Side

ECIDA directors on Wednesday afternoon approved $590,625 in sale and mortgage recording tax breaks to Great Point Opportunity Fund B QOZB LLC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has unanimously approved a series of tax breaks to spark the construction of a movie and TV production complex on Buffalo's West Side.

ECIDA directors on Wednesday afternoon approved $590,625 in sale and mortgage recording tax breaks to Great Point Opportunity Fund B QOZB LLC, an affiliate of Britain's Great Point Media, which will be developing at least two sound stages and production center at 1155 Niagara Street.