Great Northern Grain Elevator saved from the wrecking ball-for now

An appellate court judge Friday granted preservationists a temporary restraining order at least until another hearing later this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Great Northern Grain Elevator will remain standing for now following an order issued by a state appellate court judge.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture was granted a temporary restraining order Friday preventing the City of Buffalo and owners ADM Milling from tearing it down.

In her ruling, Justice Tracey Bannister said that demolishing the structure would 'undeniably' cause irreparable harm.

However, in the meantime, the judge said the preservationists will 'potentially reimburse AMD Milling Co. for any additional costs of keeping the property safe'.

Those safety and insurance costs will amount to $100,000 according to the judge's ruling.

A return court date has been set for January 24.