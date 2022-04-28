Court decision on Great Northern Grain Elevator could come Friday

Local advocates anticipate a ruling by the New York Court of Appeals on the emergency demolition order issued by the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For months there has been debate and disagreement over what to do with the Great Northern Grain Elevator.

On Friday, we could have a decision.

Advocates for keeping the elevator believe the building is structurally sound, and if the owners made repairs, it could be saved.

There will be a public discussion this Saturday at Buffalo's Central Library at noon.

In March, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History offered to buy the endangered landmark.