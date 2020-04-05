DERBY, N.Y. — Fans of Graycliff's 'Market at Graycliff' will have a new way to enjoy the popular attraction during the current state of social distancing.

A drive-thru version is set to launch this Friday, May 8, in its parking lot located at 6472 Old Lake Shore Rd in Derby. A number of vendors will be offering food, soap and beverages.

Here's how it will work: The market is pick-up only. Customers must pre-order (order deadlines of Thursday or Friday set by each vendor), with purchase pick-up on Friday at Graycliff between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. You will not be able to buy anything on site. Once you arrive your order will be put right into your car. This includes orders from a different food truck expected to take part each week.

The program expects to continue each Friday until, at least, mid-June.

The following vendors are expected to participate:

Kwilo's Farms, Angola, NY (meat, maple)

Seeds from the Earth, Yorkshire, NY (CBD products, jams

Dark Forest Chocolate, Lancaster, NY (chocolate)

Artsy Garden, Derby, NY (greens, seed plants, sweets, jellies)

Diane's Sugar Shack Creations, Eden, NY (soap)

Snowy Owl Kombucha/Lakeward Spirits, Buffalo, NY (kombucha, liquor)

Sweet Pea Bakery, Hamburg, NY (baked goods)

Urbanowicz Acres, Evans, NY (eggs, jellies)

What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, Buffalo, NY (popcorn)

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this service to our community during this challenging time, as well as bring business to our Market vendors, all of whom are small local businesses,” says Graycliff’s Director of Operations, Ryan Gravell. He continues, “while we are not able to offer any experience related directly to Graycliff, we hope that you enjoy the glimpse of the property from your car window and will come visit when we do open our doors for tours again.”