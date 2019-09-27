BUFFALO, N.Y. — The grandmother of the 3-year-old boy found sleeping on a Potomac Avenue has been granted temporary custody of the child.

Zenaida Colon is the paternal grandmother of Noelvin Valentin and will attempt to get permanent custody at another hearing in Florida.

Colon's attorney, Robert Vario, says Noelvin will be reunited with his grandmother after a medical exam.

Vario said on one hand, the family is delighted that they’ve quickly gained custody of Noelvin. On the other hand, they’re very emotional and concerned for the boy's parents who, as Vario said, “are presumed dead.”

There's no word on the whereabouts of the child's parents Miguel Valentin-Colon and Nicole Maria Merced Plaud, as well as a friend of theirs who was with them, Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred. All three are from Florida.

Police said they are seeking two people of interest shown in surveillance video leading a child, believed to be Noelvin, from the vehicle as it bursts into flames.

They confirmed the burned vehicle is the same one rented to Noelvin's parents.

RELATED: Buffalo Police: Leads coming in after release of surveillance videos

RELATED: One of three missing adults in Buffalo homicide case has ties to Rochester

RELATED: Surveillance video shows child found on porch being led from burning car by two people