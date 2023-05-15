Granddaughter charged with murder in shooting death of 90-year-old grandmother

Jamien Harris is now charged with murder for the November 2021 death of Catherine Jones

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An indictment was unsealed Monday morning in State Supreme court charging Jamien Harris, 41, with second-degree murder.

The Buffalo woman is accused of shooting to death her grandmother on November 21, 2021.

Catherine Jones, 90, had dementia and after the death of her husband was being cared for by her granddaughter Jamien, according to relatives.

In November, police responded to a domestic call Jones' Highgate Avenue home and found her shot in the chest. She died as a result of her injuries.

Prosecutors describe the killing as intentional.

When police searched the home on a warrant, loaded unregistered handguns were found. Harris pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to five years probation in January of this year.

In a move that is rare, the judge, Hon. M. William Boller did not set bail for this homicide case.

If convicted of the murder charge, Harris faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Tonight First at Five, only on Channel 2, you will hear from a relative of the deceased grandmother.