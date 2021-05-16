Grand opening for Visitors Center project held in North Tonawanda

The goal is to help people take advantage of trails, parks, restaurants and other offerings. One site will run year-round on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — People visiting the Tonawandas now have two spots to find out what to do in the area.

A grand opening for a Visitors Center project was held Saturday.

One site will run year-round at the Chamber of Commerce Offices on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda, and a seasonal volunteer ran operation will be at the North Tonawanda Harbor Master Facility in Gateway Harbor Park.

"This year, the Chamber's largest initiative is implementation of the Tonawandas Visitor Center at the Chamber to show and assist the public in understanding all that is available in our the Tonawandas," according to the president of the chamber's board of directors, Bob Pecoraro.

"To supplement this initiative, during the summer we will also open a satellite Visitor Center at the Harbormaster facility at Gateway Harbor. Both Visitor Centers will be at no cost to the public."