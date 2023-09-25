New Animal Hospital in Buffalo opens

The new animal hospital has taken over the former Elmwood Small Animal Hospital building, and has new-state-of-the-art equipment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The North Buffalo Animal Hospital has announced that they will be officially open, and to celebrate they are inviting the community to come check them out for a community day event.

The new animal hospital has taken over the former Elmwood Small Animal Hospital building, and has new-state-of-the-art equipment along with an expert staff ready to help the community's furry friends.

The new hospital will be offering full-service vet care that includes

dentistry

surgery

tailored care for senior pets, puppies, and kittens

The grand opening event is on Saturday September 30 from 10am - 4pm on Kenmore Avenue.

People attending the event can experience tours of the hospital, food, live music, basket raffles, vendors, adoptable animals, face painting, and more.