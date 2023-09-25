New Animal Hospital in Buffalo opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The North Buffalo Animal Hospital has announced that they will be officially open, and to celebrate they are inviting the community to come check them out for a community day event.
The new animal hospital has taken over the former Elmwood Small Animal Hospital building, and has new-state-of-the-art equipment along with an expert staff ready to help the community's furry friends.
The new hospital will be offering full-service vet care that includes
- dentistry
- surgery
- tailored care for senior pets, puppies, and kittens
The grand opening event is on Saturday September 30 from 10am - 4pm on Kenmore Avenue.
People attending the event can experience tours of the hospital, food, live music, basket raffles, vendors, adoptable animals, face painting, and more.
To learn more visit northbuffaloah.com