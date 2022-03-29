Grand Marshall for the North Tonawanda Neighborhood watch Dyngus Day parade announced

Grand Marshal David “Bozo” Matecki will lead this year's Dyngus Day parade.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — In just under three weeks, Western New York will be celebrating another holiday dear to the Buffalo community, Dyngus Day.

The North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch has preparations well underway. The organization is excited to announce the Grand Marshall for this year's parade.

David “Bozo” Matecki will lead the parade, someone the committee felt, "truly encapsulates the spirit of Dyngus Day," according to a release.

"One of the reasons for starting our Dyngus Day Celebration was to bring attention and life back to an area that holds immense cultural significance in our city. We believe Bozo perfectly represents the history and culture of the community and are excited to have him leading this year’s parade," the release stated.

Matecki is a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, and was raised by a multi-generational Polish-American Family. He worked at Glidden Tools for 50 years before retiring. Matecki is still an active member of the Third Ward Social Club, one of the last remaining Polish American Hangouts in the area.

"When asked to give some insight on what life was like, growing up on the Avenues, Bozo stated that life was good, and it was a simpler time. His family never owned a car as the bus went everywhere. They were able to do all their shopping on Oliver Street, as well as attend church at OLC and socialize at bars like Topolski’s where they would frequently go to dance," the release stated.

The NT Neighborhood Watch's second Dyngus Day Parade will be held on April 18 with the parade commencing at 5 p.m. An after-party with live music, food and drinks will be hosted by Sweeney Hose Fire Co. at Heritage Park.