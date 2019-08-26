BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island woman charged in the death of a toddler pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Monday morning.

Brianna Valenti, 26, was charged with shaking 2-year-old Raelynn Fuller while caring for the child last September. Fuller suffered head trauma as a result and was in the ICU at Oishei Children's Hospital for more than a week before being taken off life support.

Valenti pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter before Judge Sheila DiTullio.

Valenti faces a maximum of up to 15 years behind bars when sentenced in October.