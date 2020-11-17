Grand Island waterfront enhancements complete at Scenic-Woods Bicentennial Park

Improvements include miles of recreation trails, boardwalks and vernal pools.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Grand Island's waterfront is now a littler grander with the completion of a major improvements at the Scenic-Woods Bicentennial Park.

The park is a nature preserve encompassing five miles of recreation trails within 220 acres of green space with access to the Niagara River.

The nearly $600,000 project include the construction of a western end trailhead with handicap-accessible parking, approximately 7,000 linear feet of stone dust trails and boardwalks/bridges, signage, vernal pools and more.

“On Grand Island we are blessed with some of the largest remaining forests in the Niagara River Watershed," said Town Supervisor John Whitney. " The Scenic Woods-Bicentennial Park project is a significant attraction for the island. We are pleased to provide yet another opportunity for people to get outdoors and enjoy nature right at home.”

The park is bound by residential areas along Ransom Road to the north, East River Road to the east, the Sturbridge Lane and the Grand Island Central School District to the west, and Gun Creek and the River Oaks Golf Course to the south.

The park is close enough to provide both physical and educational opportunities for the 2,000 students who attend Grand Island schools.