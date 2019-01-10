BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone inside the Grand Island High School gym knew who would be crowned homecoming queen, except the soon-to-be winner Mary Szumla.

The 18-year-old special education student was sitting and watching the assembly when her name was called and she was crowned. Szumla is a teenager with Down syndrome, but she doesn't let that prevent her from achieving her goals.

Sebastian Melendez was voted as homecoming king. He's known Szumla for three years and was elated about her new title.

"She's just has like a happy spirit, she puts a smile on your face every time she talks to you, every time she tells you you're fired during class, she just makes you happy when you're around her," Melendez said.

M. Kosmoski

The vote was unanimous for Szumla.

"We have 235-240 students in the senior class and they all voted for Mary which was incredible, " said teacher Melissa Kosmoski.

As a classmate was walking down the hallway Szumla said, "I'm a queen."

Mary's mom Jennifer Szumla is incredibly proud of the Grand Island students for being "loving and caring."

RELATED: Big moment: Akron senior with Down syndrome named prom queen

RELATED: 97-year-old attends first prom, wins prom queen

RELATED: WATCH: Boyfriend's homecoming proposal for girlfriend with Down syndrome