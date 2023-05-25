Grand Island student reported missing

Superintendent Brian S. Graham posted on his Twitter account for assistance in locating Hailey Williams, 13.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Superintendent of the Grand Island Central School District sent a message on social media looking to a missing student.

Superintendent Brian S. Graham posted on his Twitter account for assistance in locating Hailey Williams, 13. She has dyed reddish-orange hair and is believed to be wearing ripped jeans, a black sweater, a gray hat embroidered with the word "California."

Williams is a middle school student in the district.

The sheriff's office reports she is believed to have been lured away from her home on Wednesday following online conversation with a person who calls themselves "Dale" from Pennsylvania.

She was last seen at her residence on Bedell Road around 11 p.m.

He is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Erie County Sheriff's office at 716-858-2903.