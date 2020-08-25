Grand Island School District addresses 'disturbing message' placed on front lawn

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Grand Island Central School District says a "disturbing message" was placed on its front lawn by a retired teacher.
The school district says it became aware of the incident Monday morning, adding that it was captured on video and was shared on YouTube and on other forms of social media. The district says the former employee in the video is no longer associated with the school district in any capacity since they retired earlier this year.
The Grand Island Central School District says it does not endorse or support the message, "Instead, the district encourages respectful and constructive dialogue on the issues of the day."
The former teacher retired in January of 2020, according to the school district.