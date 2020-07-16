Grand Island project hits potential roadblock

Neighbors raised concerns that the proposed development on Long Road would mean traffic problems. John Whitney, Grand Island's Town Supervisor, told 2 On Your Side that this week, the town's planning board voted to make a recommendation to the Town Board not to rezone the 145 acre property. He told us, at this point, the town still has to close out the Public Hearing and then the Town Board will have to make a decision on the State Environmental Quality Review submittals.