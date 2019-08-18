NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — Two vehicles collided on Route 86 near Wilmington, N.Y., Saturday morning killing two people and injuring three.

According to the New York State Police Department, Kevin Maras, 50, of Grand Island was driving one of the two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. His three passengers were all injured in the crash.

Police say Heather Maras, 51, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for injuries to her head, neck and spine. Sierra Maras, 18, was also taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for injuries to her hip and leg. And Ashley Maras, 16, was taken to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for cuts on her face.

The other driver, Rene Castonguay, 62, of Quebec, Canada, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

