BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island man faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for admitting to sexual contact with a child less than eleven years old.

Jacob Beach, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio.

Beach admitted that between September and December 2017, he engaged in oral sex with the child on multiple locations throughout the town.

Judge DiTullio ordered him to be held without bail until his sentencing on May 28.