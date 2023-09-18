Grand Island is next destination for Taco Bell developer Quick Service Realco LLC

Grand Island will get a new Taco Bell that has been more than a year in the making.

Quick Service RealCo LLC closed Sept. 11 on the acquisition of 1754 Grand Island Blvd., paying $225,000 for vacant property from Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, according to a deed filed with Erie County.

The company, which has developed several Taco Bell and KFC franchises across the region, received approvals previously from the Town of Grand Island on a site plan for a 2,200-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru.