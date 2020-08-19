Grand Island Fun Center hosting 'Putting for Penguins' fundraiser

"Putting for Penguins" aims to raise money for the Aquarium of Niagara and the Grand Island Fun Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara and the Grand Island Fun Center are teaming together to host a mini-golf fundraiser Wednesday night.

"Putting for Penguins" aims to raise money for the aquarium and the Grand Island Fun Center, which were both hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aquarium of Niagara says it lost over $1 million in revenue when it was forced to close for nearly four months. Half of the proceeds raised from the Putting for Penguins event will go towards the costs associated with caring for the aquarium's Humboldt penguin colony and its other animals.

The other half of the proceeds will benefit the Grand Island Fun Center.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Grand Island Fun Center, located at 1660 Grand Island Boulevard, and goes until 10 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.