x
Fire on Grand Island causes $65,000 in damages on Friday

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire on Grand Island Boulevard caused more than $65,000 in damages on Friday. 

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Friday inside of a motor home. Grand Island Fire Company personnel were able to knock down the fire before it spread at Grand Island Auto Tech.

The Sheridan Park and City of Tonawanda fire departments and Twin City Ambulance assisted at the scene. The fire was extinguished around 11:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Grand Island Police.

