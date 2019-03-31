GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — When there wasn't enough time to get to a hospital, the Grand Island Fire Company helped deliver a baby early Wednesday morning.

In a post on their Facebook page, the fire company announced that advanced EMT Allison DeMartin, paramedic Paul Valera, and other members of the fire company helped deliver a baby girl at 2:34 a.m. Squad No.6 from the fire company had responded to a call from a man who said his wife was expectantly going into labor.

The mother and her newborn were taken to Sisters of Charity Hospital.

The fire company did not reveal the parents' names.

DeMartin and Squad No. 6 captain Pat Hahn also delivered flowers to the family's Jamestown Road home on Saturday.

Congratulations to the new family!

