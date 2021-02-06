School bus driver charged with DWI after report of bus driving erratically

Marianne Clayton, 63, or Silver Creek is facing multiple felony DWI charges.

GOWANDA, N.Y. — A school bus driver is facing multiple felony DWI and other charges after being pulled over while driving the bus with children on it Tuesday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff's office was requested to assist Seneca Nation Marshals following a report that the bus was seen swerving into oncoming traffic on Rt. 438.

After the Marshals pulled the bus over, deputies arrived to administer field sobriety tests to the driver, 63-year-old Marianne Clayton of Silver Creek. Deputies say Clayton failed those tests and was taken to the Sheriff substation in North Collins where further testing found her to allegedly be impaired by drugs.

Nine Gowanda Central students were on the bus at the time. None were injured. Another bus was sent to finish taking them to Lakeshore BOCES.