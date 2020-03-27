SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Results of an independent, eight-month long investigation into alleged incidents of sexual misconduct at a southtowns college prep school for students with dyslexia was released to the public and school community Friday.

Last June, the Gow School in South Wales received an allegation of abuse of a student from the 1990s.

More than 65 people were interviewed for the report by Julia Hilliker, a partner at Hodgson Russ LLP. Headmaster M. Bradley Rogers Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair John Bullock wrote, “Ms. Hilliker received reports of various alleged incidents from 12 individuals. Ten are former students, one is a parent of a former student, and one is a spouse of a former student,” according to the letter. “In addition, two faculty members shared information about a former teacher involving criminal events after he left the school. Reported conduct included student bullying, inappropriate, but non-sexual, verbal exchanges with teachers, and inappropriate or forced sexual interactions.”

The two added the Gow School is a very different place than it was decades ago, “Maintaining professional boundaries at all times is required. We repeatedly emphasize training, adhering to the school handbook and the school’s employment rules. Gow’s culture is appropriately different today.”

Read the full report here.