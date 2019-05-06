SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — The Gow School in South Wales is investigating a former teacher following an allegation by a student.

In a letter to alumni and families, the Gow School says it opened an investigation into a former teacher after an allegation by a student who attended the school in the 90's.

That student contacted the school in February and detailed misconduct by the former teacher.

The school says it began an initial investigation, and the board of trustees has now decided to expand the investigation to all alumni and families.

The letter urged any students who may have been the victim of misconduct to contact the school's investigating attorney in Buffalo. You can contact Julia M. Hilliker at Hodgson Russ LLP, 716-848-1547 or by email jhilliker@hodgsonruss.com.

You can read the full letter here:





