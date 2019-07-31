BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo just signed a bill into law which will help candidates running for office in New York pay for child care with their campaign funds.

The bill is aimed at parents, particularly women running for office, by helping with an expense that can get really costly.

This new law allows political candidates on the state and local levels to use campaign funds for childcare costs during the campaign or “in the execution of the duties of public office or party position.” Its supporters hope it helps people who otherwise wouldn't have considered it run for office.

Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo represents part of Monroe County.



"I think this is an important step towards making sure that in leveling the playing field in order to allow for anybody wishing to run for office the ability to do so," says Romeo.

On the other side of the aisle, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw also says it's a good step.



"I think I'd have to talk to my donors first to see if they'd be okay if I used it for child care, but it's refreshing to see government actually passing legislation that benefits moms, benefits families," Mychajliw said. "I talk to my wife every single Sunday, and I go over my calendar with my schedule, and quite often I'm gone literally five nights a week, and we're coordinating babysitters, we're coordinating families, so it's nice to have that option."

Assemblywoman Romeo also thinks, bigger picture, this will help change how people view and talk about child care.

"As a single parent myself, my life wouldn't be possible without extensive child care arrangements, and I'm very fortunate and blessed to have an extended family here, but not everybody has those same options, and this is, really at the end of the day, a household economics issue that it impacts every family in every community," Romeo said.

The law goes into effect sixty days from July 30, so people running for office this year would have about five weeks of campaigning left.