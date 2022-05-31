Governor proposes gun legislation in Albany

The ten bills address social media threats, body vests, and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Senate and Assembly are taking up a package of gun control bills Tuesday evening in the final week of the session there. It comes on a day that leaders in Buffalo joined a call for new restrictions with other leaders across the state.

There are ten proposals in all and they range from banning the sale of body armor except for certain professions to raising the age to 21 to buy a semiautomatic rifle.

Before the Governor's office announced these proposals Tuesday afternoon, mayors from across the state, faith and community leaders, and violence prevention advocates met in Buffalo virtually to talk about Gun Violence Awareness Month. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling for common-sense laws to prevent gun violence and says it's a national problem impacting every community.

"I would like to see the age to purchase a gun raised to 21. Governor Kathy Hochul here in New York State is moving that forward. I think background checks need to be tighter. I think mental health checks need to be done. Red flag laws need to be in place," said Mayor Byron Brown.

Linda Beigel Schulman, who lost her son, a teacher, in the Parkland shooting was in Buffalo on Tuesday.

"You really have choices. You have the choice to pull the covers over your head and say I don't want to do this, which the thought crossed my mind, don't get me wrong, there are days that I, and then you, I said to myself no, no, no, I'm not going to, I'm not going to mourn my son's life. I'm not going to mourn his death, excuse me. I'm going to celebrate his life and I am and every single day, every single day I get out there and anybody who will listen, we need this to stop. I don't want these people in my club anymore. I say it, I know it sounds ridiculous, but there's a club. We didn't ask to be in this club," said Linda Beigel Schulman.

Another proposal in Albany expands the red flag law already in place. As of now, the session is scheduled to end on Thursday.