Hochul nominates judge from western NY for state's top court

Justice Shirley Troutman has served since 2016 on the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court's Fourth Judicial Department, which is based in Rochester.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A veteran judge from western New York has been nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve on the state's highest court — the Court of Appeals.

Justice Shirley Troutman has served since 2016 on the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court's Fourth Judicial Department, which is based in Rochester. She has been a judge for more than three decades, previously serving on the state Supreme Court, Erie County Court and Buffalo City Court.

If Troutman is confirmed by the state Senate, she will be the second Black woman to serve on the Court of Appeals.