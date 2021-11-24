Hochul nominates judge from western NY for state's top court

ALBANY, N.Y. — A veteran judge from western New York has been nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve on the state's highest court — the Court of Appeals.
Justice Shirley Troutman has served since 2016 on the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court's Fourth Judicial Department, which is based in Rochester. She has been a judge for more than three decades, previously serving on the state Supreme Court, Erie County Court and Buffalo City Court.
If Troutman is confirmed by the state Senate, she will be the second Black woman to serve on the Court of Appeals.
"I am proud to nominate Justice Shirley Troutman to New York State's highest court," Hochul said. "Justice Troutman has a brilliant legal mind, a fair-minded judicial philosophy, sterling qualifications, and a commitment to equal justice that guides her approach from the bench. I am confident she will serve with distinction on the New York State Court of Appeals."