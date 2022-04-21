Governor announces $232 million in additional food benefits for April

New York received about $232 million in federal funding to distribute the additional benefit to SNAP recipients.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving some additional funds for the month of April.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that all New York residents enrolled in the SNAP program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for April. Those that already receive the maximum allotment will receive a supplement allotment of $95 for April.

New York received about $232 million in federal funding to distribute the additional benefit.

"The heart-wrenching prospect of food insecurity is one that no New Yorker should ever have to face," Governor Hochul said. "By providing the maximum level of food benefits to those in need, we can help struggling households make ends meet and keep food on the table as we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis."

"These supplemental benefits have played a tremendous role in helping New Yorkers avoid the food insecurity exacerbated by the global pandemic. In addition to assisting households in need, this funding is providing a welcome boost for local retailers and giving strength to our state's economy as a whole," Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said in a statement.

Senator Chuck Schumer said, "No New Yorker should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. That is why I fought for a historic increase to SNAP during the pandemic through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and again in the American Rescue Plan. We doubled down to deliver this additional boost in federal funding to help struggling families keep food on the table. SNAP is a lifeline for so many New Yorkers and I will always fight deliver the federal resources needed to ensure no New Yorker goes hungry or gets left behind."

SNAP recipients that live outside New York City should see the extra benefit amount posted by April 22. Those that live in the New York City region will see their benefits posted by April 29.

The State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the supplemental benefits in April of 2020.

The governor's office say SNAP benefits put nearly $700 million into the state's economy.