Governor unveils licensed cannabis dispensary verification tool

The image including a QR code will be posted in windows of legally licensed retail dispensaries.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As legal cannabis dispensaries prepare to open in New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul is launching a new tool to make sure consumers are shopping at regulated businesses.

The governor unveiled a "New York State Licensed Cannabis Dispensary" verification tool on Thursday. The image including a QR code will be posted in windows of legally licensed retail dispensaries. Consumers will be able to scan the code to verify that they are buying products from a state regulated business. A universal symbol on each product sold will also show it meets required standards.

"It's critical for New York's cannabis consumers to understand the risks of buying untested, illicit products and to have the tools to guide them to the safer, legal market that's poised to open," Governor Hochul said. "These tools will help to protect public health and strengthen our ability to deliver the equitable cannabis market our law envisions. We will continue to work with our partners in municipalities across the state to enforce the law and shutdown illicit operators who are selling products that put New Yorkers at risk."