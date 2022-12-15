Governor Hochul signs legislation to ban sale of dogs, cats, rabbits at retail pet stores

The legislation will take effect in 2024 and will also allow pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will ban the sale of certain animals at retail pet stores in the state.

S.1130/A.4283 aims to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders by banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores. Under the new law, which will take effect in 2024, pet stores will also be allowed to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

"Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment," Governor Hochul said. "I'm proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state."